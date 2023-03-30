Single: “Nibble” by Samantha Grabeel

Samantha Grabeel is an upcoming singer, songwriter, actress and a ballet dancer. The Los-Angeles based talented singer recently released her debut single titled “Nibble” which is already gaining decent momentum. With closer to 10k followers on Facebook and a growing Twitter account, she is getting a lot of views and fan love.

She has been lucky to work with Grammy nominated producer Marshal Leathers who has produced her first single. Written by Samantha, “Nibble” is an infectious urban pop track which gives her fan a clear indication of her unlimited talent and a taste of her upcoming EP. With 15 songs in the pipeline, this talented singer is ready to give her fans a real treat sometimes during this year.

The music video for “Nibble” is directed by Michael Blevins and it was released on 20 March 2015 on VEVO. Watch the video below and don’t forget to tell us what you think about her music.

Watch Music Video: “Nibble” by Samantha Grabeel



Don’t forget to visit Samantha’s Facebook page to stay updated with her music and other ventures in entertainment industry. She already has a huge following on Facebook, which is about to hit 10k fans soon. You can also follow her on Twitter (@samanthagrabeel) and Instagram (@samanthagrabeel).