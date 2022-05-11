King Princess has released a music video for her latest single “Talia”. You may remember King Princess from her viral song “1950” that became a hit and has over 66 million streams on Spotify. That’s a lot for a new comer and I’m sure she has something visually awesome to offer her in the latest music video “Talia”.

“Talia” is a follow-up to “1950”. Since her debut track was such a hit, a lot of people thought she was a one-hit wonder. But she proved everyone wrong with “Talia” and now she is also serving the music video for the track. The music video again proves that the girl is super talented and we’re lucky to have her treating our ears with her wonderful music.

The visually exciting new music video “Talia” is about loneliness where you see King Princess longing for a partner.

The new single also serves as the lead single from King Princess’s debut EP “Make My Bed”. The album will come out on June 15 and King Princess will be promoting it with a live show. It will be her first ever live show so expect a lot of fans to attend it after loving her music on Spotify. If you want to be there, be sure you get a ticket for June 18 (LA) and June 25 (NY). Below, you can see the music video for her latest song “Talia” and decide whether you want to attend both the live shows or probably watch it later here when we share the video for her performances.

Watch Music Video “Talia” by King Princess