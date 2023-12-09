Music Video: “Santa’s Coming For Us” by Sia

Sia has premiered the official music video for her Christmas song “Santa’s Coming For Us”. If you are just like me who was expecting to see Maddie Zielger in this video as she made appearances in previous videos released by Sia, you are going to be disappointed. If that doesn’t bother you much, then it’s going to be entirely entertaining music video for you.

The music video came out last night on YouTube / VEVO. In the music video, you will see JB Smoove as Santa Clause. The parents are played by Dax Shepard and Kirsten Bell. The other cast includes Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Caleb McLaughlin, and Henry Winker. I’m sure that’s a long and impressive list to feature in any video and enough to make people attentive.

In the music video, you will see a festive Christmas dinner. Everyone has gathered and they are happy. They enjoy talking to each other as bursts of laughter are audible from distance. They dance and laugh as they interact with each other.

Although it’s an entertaining MV, there is not much substance in it. Maybe Sia will think about making an alternate video after listening to her fans who want a Maddie Zielger video even for this song. You can watch this music video below.

Watch “Santa’s Coming For Us” Music Video by Sia