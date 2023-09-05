Music Video: “Ring Ring” by Jax Jones

Jax Jones has premiered a new music video titled “Ring Ring”. The music video came out on YouTube earlier today.

The song “Ring Ring” is a collaborative effort by Jax Jones, Mabel, and Rich The Kid. It’s a bop that came out last month on all digital platforms. Considering the song was a good once, we were expecting to get a music video soon. Finally it dropped today and fans are super excited.

In the music video, you will see Mabel doing a night-time job at a local call center. As you’d know, the call centers are boring places with a single color scheme that indicates nothing but monotony. However, Mabel decides to change it all as he starts dancing in a dull gray room, wearing his gray dress that’s heavily associated with call centers. You will notice that under his feet are cell phones – all of them. So he is practically dancing on top of those cell phones, as if indicating that he is actually using the same boring tech to get himself entertained. It’s a good music video with a powerful message for the fans. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Ring Ring” Music Video by Jax Jones