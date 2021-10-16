Music Video Review: “You Can’t Stop The Girl” By Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha has dropped the official music video “You Can’t Stop The Girl” yesterday and although it’s been just a day since its release, it has already racked a lot of views and gathered positive comments everywhere.
The music video for “You Can’t Stop The Girl” is directed by Sophie Muller. The empowering visual begins with Bebe going for a morning walk. She is with a group of different women. You will notice one thing that all these women have in common – strong women. That’s the message of the video and it opens up showing us a group of such women.
After the morning jog, things change magically. All of a sudden, Bebe Rexha finds herself in an enchanted place where she feels empowered to complete her own fairytale. She looks like a Disney princess, implying strong women. After all, the song serves as Maleficent soundtrack and it had to stay true to Disney theme. Watch the music video below.