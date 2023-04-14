Music Video Review: “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd

The Weeknd has premiered the official music video for his latest single “Call Out My Name”. The visual sets the perfect tone with the blue shades for this melancholic track. I feel like it couldn’t have been done better.

The track is taken from “My Dear Melancholy” – The Weeknd’s latest EP. I always had the feeling that we are going to get a music video for this track. Why? Simply, because it’s been the most loved track from this album so far. I’ve seen it getting praise everywhere and that was an indication that the crooner will pick up on this song and give it the most-deserving video treatment. Now here we have it, we are absolutely happy with it with what The Weeknd has done with it.

The moody single “Call Out My Name” will definitely get a boost from this music video. It’s already performing really well on charts and streaming services. With this music video, I can only imagine what it kind of response it might get. We may have to wait a few more days to see where the song ends but I’m sure it’s got a good future ahead of it.

The music video for “Call Out My Name” is directed by Grant Singer. The visual opens in a dark street. In the middle of the street, you see The Weeknd, highlighted by a street light. You then see him in a strange place with flames all over and animals looking as if they’re made of stone. I’m not sure what’s this all about. Give it a try and maybe you will be able to decipher it all. Watch the music video below.

Watch Official Music Video: “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd