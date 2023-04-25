Music Video “One Kiss” by Dua Lipa & Calvin Harris – Watch the Teaser

Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris have scored a major hit with their latest collaboration. It’s titled “One Kiss” and it’s an electro-house anthem as you would expect from the nature of this collaboration. This latest hit is the first track from Calvin Harris’ upcoming album and the way it has started, I’m sure it will go on to become a major project for the DJ.

With the track doing so good everywhere [peaked at number 1 in the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Australia], it seemed like the perfect time for the duo to premier a music video. And without making us wait any further, Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris have premiered a teaser video for the upcoming music video.

Dua Lipa is excited about this music video. We know that because she shared a picture of her wearing a glittering dress on social media. That picture is a still from the video. The 22-year old looks totally amazing in the still and I’m sure she will dominate the video streaming services with her new music video. It’s a powerful anthem and with a good music video, things can go crazy for Dua just the way it happened with “New Rules”. I’m so excited about this track and the visual treatment that it’s getting. See a preview of her upcoming music video below and ENJOY!

Watch “One Kiss” Music Video Preview by Dua Lipa and Kalvin Harris

You can watch the official lyric video for “One Kiss” below