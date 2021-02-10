Music Video: “My Team” by One Bit Ft. Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus has made an appearance in the official music video for “My Way”. Noah assisted One Bit in this single and now she has appeared in the MV, which is a refreshing surprise. Why? You gotta see the music video for yourself to know that. She is totally awesome. The video is fun and colorful. I’m sure you’re going to fall in love with the visual as soon as you watch the first few shots.

One Bit is a UK production that called upon Noah for their latest single “My Way”. Noah is absolutely amazing with her vocals in this single and now she has surprised everyone with her amazing dancing talent that she shows in the music video. In the video, she puts on sporty clothes and becomes a part of a sassy pink team. Her team is facing the blue team at the dinner table. What they gotta do to win the competition? Dance and move your butt.

Who wins it in the end? That’s up to you to determine. The music video is a breath of fresh air. We totally expect Noah to give us similar surprises every now and then. The video definitely deserves some viewings. Give it a watch below.

Watch “My Team” Official Music Video – One Bit Ft. Noah Cyrus