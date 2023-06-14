Music Video: “Letting You Go” by Bullet For My Valentine

Bullet For My Valentine have released a new single titled “Letting You Go”. Along with the single, they also premiered the official music video for this track on YouTube.

The new single “Letting You Go” will be included in band’s upcoming album titled “Gravity”. This latest album will be released on June 29 this year.

Bullet For My Valentine has found new ways to approach heavy noise. They are masters of their trade and you can easily witness it in their previous album. I’m sure that’s what they are going to serve the same thing again and we are going to love it just the way we always do.

Bullet For My Valentine also announced their European tour along with the release of this new song. They will perform at various summer festivals and venues during this tour. They will later travel to Japan where they have planned a Summersonic event. After that event, the Welsh rock band will come to the US.

Watch “Letting You Go” by Bullet For My Valentine