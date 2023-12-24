Music Video: “Krippy Kuch Remix” by Nicki Minaj

When it comes to Nicki Minaj and music videos, we know that she is always going to stretch the imagination. In her new music video for “Krippy Kuch Remix”, she is sexier than you have ever seen her and I mean it. It’s the Spanish remix of a hit song from Farruko the rapper. It’s a perfect song for Nicki to do a remix and then shot a music video where she could show her sexuality like never before.

Don’t you believe it? You gotta see the video yourself to know what I mean. You can watch it below at the end of this post.

For the music video, Nicki chose leather and latex. That’s what she is going to put up to enhance her sexuality. Not only that, her revealing outfit will layout her boobs for you so that you can take the size. I don’t mean it literally but that’s what most of you might think when watching the video – you won’t be able to take your eyes off her body. It’s just that super sexy.

Nicki ain’t the only rapper in this song. You will also hear Farruko and Bad Bunny. Travis Scott will also throw in some verses along with Rvssian. I’m sure a lot of Nicki fans are going to fall in love with this song and the music video. Beware, there is a lot of marijuana in the video so you might want to watch it when you are alone. But if you don’t mind marijuana and almost-naked Nicki, then just hit PLAY below.

Watch “Krippy Kuch Remix” Official Music Video by Nicki Minaj