Music Video: “Humility” by Gorillaz + Listen to “Lake Zurich”

Gorillaz have returned with not just one but TWO new singles titled “Humility” and “Lake Zurich”. These two songs will serve as the first two singles from band’s upcoming LP titled “The Now Now”. It will be their sixth LP and we hope it will be as good as their previous albums.

The new song “Humility” features George Benson (jazz guitarist). It’s a powerful song that you will make you push the replay button on this stream. The track also got visual treatment and it got released on YouTube. Both tracks are available for stream after band member shared the tracks on social media.

Band’s upcoming album is produced by James Ford. It’s the same guy who worked with Arctic Monkeys on their recent project. One thing that’s going to be different about this album from Grillaz’s previous album is that it doesn’t feature that many artists – only 4 this time. It’s time you listen to these new songs and watch the music video for ‘Humility”.

Watch “Humility” Music Video by Gorillaz

Stream “Lake Zurich” by Gorillaz