Music Video: “H.O.L.Y” Florida Georgia

The country music duo Florida Georgia Line have released a brand new music video for their single titled “H.O.L.Y”. The duo, comprised of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, released this music video on April 29.

The song “H.O.L.Y” is a piano driven country track. The song is the lead single from duo’s upcoming studio album. This will be their third studio album and it will be titled “Dig Your Roots”. The album will be available for purchase in the later half of this year. Big Machine Records will distribute it.

When the Florida Georgia Line didn’t initially like their new single. They admitted this during an interview. However, the single grew on them and they decided to go on with it. They fell in love with the single as they heard over and again.

The country single seems perfect track for the country duo to make a comeback. It’s definitely a smash hit as it has already demonstrated by being in the iTunes Top 5 ever since its release. You can listen to the single below and watch video. Be sure to leave your comments after watching the music video for “H.O.L.Y”.

Watch Music Video “H.O.L.Y” by Florida Georgia Line