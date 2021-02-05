Music Video: “Chasing Rainbows” By Big Freedia & Kesha

Big Freedia and Kesha sound like a hit together even before they’d collaborate. That’s how good they’re when they come together. They joined forces for “Chasing Rainbows” and whoa! It’s an amazing song and worthy of as much appreciation as much Big Freedia’s first single from the upcoming EP received.

“Chasing Rainbows” is the second song to arrive from her Louder EP. The EP is scheduled for a release on March 13. Keeping in mind what we have heard from the Queen on Bounce in this EP so far, we want March 13th to be tomorrow.

“Chasing Windows” is a beautiful song that opens up with rap leading to the chorus. That’s where you’ll hear Kesha for the first time on the song.

Big Freedia released the official music video for the song this week. In the visual, you will see both the singers enjoying life from above as they fly around in clouds. It’s an adorable visual affair that everyone would enjoy. Go ahead and watch the music video “Chasing Windows” below.

Watch “Chasing Rainbows” By Big Freedia & Kesha