Madonna is doing everything to promote Madame X and now she’s working towards turning it into a visual album. Madonna has already given us five music videos from this album and now this is the sixth one.

She started it all with a blockbuster with Maluma and then followed it up with three new tracks. She did a video with Jonas Akerlund to promote gun control. Now a couple of days earlier, she gave us another music video and we’re already loving it.

This new music video is in support of Batuka who are the first, all-woman group. Madonna wanted to go back and recreate the time when she met these women for the first time. She wanted to honor them and she wanted to do it with some powerful visuals.

It’s a great visual and Madonna has definitely achieved what she set out to do. You can watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Batuka” By Madonna Ft. Orquestra Batukadeiras