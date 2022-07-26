Music Video: 5 Seconds of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer has released a new music video for the track “Girls Talk Boys”. This new track is going to serve as a soundtrack for the recently released Hollywood movie “Ghostbusters”.

5 Seconds of Summer released this new music video on VEVO last week. The music video was premiered to the global audience, which means you can watch the video on VEVO no matter where you live in the world.

The music video is directed by Isaac Rentz. In the video, you will see all the boys from 5 Seconds of Summer appearing as “Ghostbusters”. The iconic costumes look perfect on the boys as they make their moves to free the city from the ghosts. Unlike it sounds, busting nasty ghosts is something these boys love. They enjoy hunting the ghosts and feel relaxed when they have finally freed the city from them.

When the boys of 5 Seconds of Summer bust a ghost, they need to find the next one. The video director took this time to put some fun jamming in the music video.

If you haven’t seen the Ghostbusters movie yet, it’s time to watch it now. This video will provide some more footage that will probably encourage you to watch the movie itself. Watch the music video below and then head to your nearest theater to watch this cool flick.

Watch “Girls Talk Boys” by 5 Seconds of Summer