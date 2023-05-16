Music: “Two Nights” and “Sex Money Feelings Die” by Lykke Li – STREAM

Lykke Li dropped two new singles today on Zane Lower’s Beats 1 show. The first single he previewed is titled “Two Nights” while the second one is titled “Sex Money Feelings Die”. You can now stream both the singles at the end of this post.

Lykke Li is a Swedish singer who is based in Los Angeles. He didn’t wait too long to give us the digital version of both the songs after premiering them at the Beats 1 Show.

Both the new tracks “Two Nights” and “Sex Money Feelings Die” will be part of Lykke’s upcoming studio album. It will be his fourth studio album and it is expected to hit stores on June 9. You an also pre-order as of now. For now, you can enjoy and listen to these two new songs. Both are fantastic and you will probably be totally obsessed with this new music. Stream it below.

Stream “Two Nights” by Lykke Li



Stream “Sex Money Feelings Die” by Lykke Li

