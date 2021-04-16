Music: “Sixteen” by Ellie Goulding

“Sixteen”, Ellie’s new song, gives Ellie the chance to celebrate her gone-years and think about the passion she used to have when she was sixteen. The track has a very powerful nostalgic feeling that Ellie created using electro-pop. Having such an high energy song from the British crooner is definitely a gift for the new week. Listen to it below and you will have a great start to this week as you will feel young and passionate again.

The song came out on the Friday morning, which seemed like the perfect time considering everyone had a chance to listen to it before the weekend. It came out on all digital platforms.

This new single from Ellie Goulding is a ‘feel-good’ song that reminds us about her teenage days and how she used to approach things back in those days. She had a lot of fun and experienced life in a different way. It makes her wonder if she can bring those feelings back at least once more in her lifetime? Maybe she succeeded in doing that – listeners could tell. Give it a listen below and see how you feel about this new single.

Listen To “Sixteen” by Ellie Goulding