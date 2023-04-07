Music: “One Kiss” by Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris has premiered a new song titled “One Kiss”. It’s the second single from Calvin’s sixth LP. Featuring Dua Lipa, this song is a worthy follow up to “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” that Calvin dropped earlier this year.

Dua Lipa is having a good time. She is on a winning streak right now with her now featuring on another potential hit. Calvin Harris recreated his favorite electro-house sound for this song, which is something we all wanted him to do. It’s the sound of big hits because that’s the genre which helped the Scottish DJ land so many hits. His recent diversion from his original sound hasn’t brought much joy to either the fans or the critics. Dua Lips, on the electro-house production, shines like a gem with his powerful vocals.

Kalvin Harris has definitely learned a thing or two from his recent diversion. He experimented with new sound, trying hip hop and dance hybrid. Although it might sound like ‘awesome’ when you think of it, it never impressed us when Calvin Harris gave us Fun Wav Bounces Vol. 1 LP. It clearly felt that although this new sound could do wonders, it’s not what Calvin is comfortable with. It was obvious that the best for Calvin Harris is to move back to his original sound and let these experiments be just curious ‘observations’ into a new universe. With the release of “One Kiss”, it’s obvious that Calvin Harris has learned this lesson and that he is willing to let go these experiments. Or maybe, he has learned something and feels like its time to go back to his comfort zone and incorporate his newly explored sounds. Whatever, “One Kiss” is the most catchy song that I’ve heard from the Scottish DJ for a while. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “One Kiss” by Calvin Harris