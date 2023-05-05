Music: “In Common” by Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys has premiered a new single titled “In Common” . This new single is already everywhere on radio. I’m sure you have heard it by now. But if not, you will get a link to stream the single at the end of this post.

Alicia Keys released “In Common” on 4 May. The track has futuristic R&B elements mixed with holiday-flavored production. The good news is that this track will be used as a lead single from Alicia’s upcoming studio album that will hit stores later this year. It will be her sixth studio album. Ms. Keys hasn’t announced album title yet.

This sexy song gives us the best of Alicia as she delivers sultry vocals in this mid-tempo track. She talks about her affair with a man. She’s proud of her chemistry with him as they have too much in common.

Alicia Keys has brought a fresh and new sound that will probably help the music industry. More artists will make songs like this, songs with a lot of material and thought inside. If you want to see Alicia Keys singing “In Common” live, don’t miss Saturday Night Live this week. She will be performing. For now, you can listen to the stream and enjoy this fresh new song from Alicia Keys.

Listen to “In Common” by Alicia Keys