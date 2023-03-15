Music: “Flower Of The Universe” by Sade

Sade has finally given us a new song after making us wait for years. If you have totally forgotten about when you heard the last song from Sade, it was seven years back. Now that’s a lot of time since we have been waiting for it. Sade made the announcement for this new song on Twitter by tweeting the link to this song. It’s a remix of the song she contributed to A Wrinkle In Time movie soundtrack.

The official version of this song came out last night. I feel like this remixed version is clearly better with smoother vocals and an improved production than the original contribution to the soundtrack. Now it feels more like a standalone song that we expect to hear from someone who has given us a song after agonizingly long wait. The song is produced by Ben Travers and Andrew Hale.

This dreamy ballad has all the ingredients of a hit. It casts a spell on you with its opening lines and this spell lasts for long. The production is really good and the vocals are totally awesome. I really expect a music video coming for this track pretty soon. That is – if Sade decides to promote the song, which feels somewhat doubtful considering the hiatus of seven years and his devotion to music career. Nevertheless, let’s hope this song becomes a real comeback song for Sade.

Listen to “Flower Of The Universe” by Sade