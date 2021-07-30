Music: “Diamond In The Dark” By LIZ Ft. Slayyyter

LIZ has delivered a new shiny bop titled “Diamonds In The Dark”, featuring Slayyyter. Liz has already given us plenty of bops and this one seems on track to become one of her best tracks. The LA-based artist keeps it sweet in this track and it sounds magical.

This banger is all about yourself, being honest to yourself, and staying true to yourself. She sings “Gimme a call late at night, make out in your car in the velvet twilight.” While talking about this song, she told the press that it was about valuing your own vulnerability. People will often take you for granted and it might have happened to you every time you have loved someone in the past. But this shouldn’t stop you. You just have to understand that you are vulnerable like everyone else and it’s alright to be that way. It’s a relatable track that will give you good vibes.

The track is produced by LIZ who took inspiration from DJ Sammy. It has the same sonic nostalgia and it sounds really good. You can listen to this track below.

Listen To “Diamond In The Dark” By LIZ Ft. Slayyyter