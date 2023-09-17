Music: “Change” by Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera has finally released a new original song after years of hiatus. She released the song today but unfortunately the song isn’t going to be on her upcoming eighth studio album. In fact, “Change” is a dedication to all the victims of Orlando shooting.

This new track “Change” is a good song. To be honest, I expected Christina has done an awesome job with this song. Her vocals are strong and the lyrics are meaningful. It is a powerful ballad and conveys the true emotions. The song is about the LGBT community and how they are finding it difficult to find peace. Christina talks about how society is making it difficult for LGBT community to survive. She tells her fans that loving someone shouldn’t get you in trouble. It shouldn’t decide how you are treated by the society.

Christina hasn’t just released the song to support the LGBT community and victims of Orlando shooting but she has also announced that all the proceeds from this song will go to families of victims on Orlando shooting. Fans get get the song on iTunes. If you care about the victims, you should get this song and help families of victims. You can listen to the song below.

Listen to “Change” by Christina Aguilera