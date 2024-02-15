New Music Alert: Listen to “Everybody Hates Me” by The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers have debuted their new song “Everybody Hates Me”. The duo revealed this new song to their fans in Prague while performing at a concert. The song came as a total surprise for everyone as no one expected the band to launch their new single. We love you The Chainsmokers and we hope you continue giving us such beautiful surprises throughout your tour.

The new single “Everybody Hates Me” also hints towards a possible album in the making. I’m quite certain the band is working on their next studio album. If that’s not the case, why would they throw out a single while on tour? I’m excited.

“Everybody Hates Me” has great lyrics. In this song, Dew Taggert talks about how it downfall in fame makes you feel as if everybody hates you. It’s introspective and emotional. The electronic beat and the hook are total slayage – I can’t have enough of it. I’m sure The Chainsmokers will give us the studio version soon because I’m sure a lot of us are going to lose it on the dancefloor.

While debuting this new song, The Chainsmokers were amazing on the stage. Dew ran everywhere he could find space on the stage as confetti pours down. It’s a high-energy performance that suits this new single perfectly. Give it a listen below and watch the live performance.

New Single: “Everybody Hates Me” by The Chainsmokers