Music: “Actually” by Valerie Broussard

Valeri Broussard has released a new song titled “Actually.” With this song, it’s evident now that Valerie is already a star to follow in 2019 and she could easily end this year as one of the breakout stars that went on to fulfill the promise they showed with their first song.

Valerie is singe to Palm Tree Records via RCA. She gave us her first major label single quickly after signing the deal and it was fire. Now she has followed up with yet another new song that sounds equally promising. This upbeat ballad titled “Actually” is a catchy track and has the potential to become radios’ favorite. With a powerful chorus, we’re sure everyone will have it in their playlist. Listen to “Actually” below and don’t forget to let us know about your thoughts on this new track.

Listen to “Actually” by Valerie Broussard