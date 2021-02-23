A Disco Anthem “Don’t Start Now” By Dua Lipa – Review + MV

Dua Lipa has launched a new era with a brand new single titled “Don’t Start Now.” This shimmery single is produced by Ian Kirkpatrick who also produced Dua’s previous mega-hit “New Rules.”

This new single “Don’t Start Now” is a disco anthem. The single opens up with Dua telling us how she chang after the heartbreak. “Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe, but look at where I ended up,” she sings in the opening lines giving us the reason why she is changed. She then tells the person that there is nothing that could make her go back to the old ways now. She has come a long way and now she is used to being this way. She then goes on to tell the other person “If you wanna believe that anything could stop me,” then stop caring and stop showing up. Put simply, the English diva is telling the person to stay away because now nothing would change her.

It’s a powerful anthem and it shines the first time you listen to it. The 24-year-old singer has also given us a music video for the song. You can listen to the new single and watch the video below.

Listen + Watch MV – “Don’t Start Now” By Dua Lipa