Deadpool 2 Music Video: “Welcome To The Party” by Diplo, French Montana, Lil Pump, and Zhavia

Deadpool 2 movie came out a few days back and received warm welcomes from all over the world. It is gearing up to become a major hit globally with it’s comic and superhero combination.

Now after the movie release, we also have the official music video for Deadpool 2 soundtrack “Welcome To The Party”. The song features French Montana, Diplo, Lil Pump, and Zhavia.

The music video is directed by Jason Koenig. In the visual, you will see the singers i.e. Diplo, French Montana, Lil Pump, and Zhavia having a blast. You will find them at various underground parties where they will be lost in dancing. It’s party like it’s a Deadpool party. That’s the spirit of the party and you will feel it the moment the music video opens. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Welcome To The Party” Music Video – Deadpool 2 Soundtrack

