Music: “Fall In Line” by Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato collaboration is finally here. We have been talking about this possible collaboration for a few days now and it’s really an exciting news that Christina and Demi are collaborating. I feel like something very special could be the result of this collaboration. Now that it has finally happened, let’s listen to “Fall in Line” and see if the track matches our expectations.

The song came out earlier today. Ever since it was premiered, fans have shown their love for this highly-anticipated collaboration. The track “Fall In Line” will be a part of Christina’s upcoming album “Liberation”. This album will mark her comeback and it will hit the stores on June 15.

The track “Fall In Line” is available on all digital platforms as of now. You can get it from your favorite streaming service or simply stream it at the end of this post.

Another good news is that Christina and Demi will be performing the track on 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which is to be held this Sunday. I’m sure it will be the most-watched performance this year, provided the current profiling of both the artists and how Christina has built up to this release. Listen to “Fall In Line” below.

Listen to “Fall In Line” by Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato