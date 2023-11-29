Music Video Review: “Thick of It” By Mary J. Blige

Queen of R&B and hip-hop Mary J. Blige premiered the music video of a new single “Thick of It” today on November 7th, 2016. Co-written by Jazmine Sullivan and Ms. Blige, the single is a part of her upcoming studio album “Strength of a Woman.”

The song “Thick of It” is an emotional mid-tempo ballad which is actually portraying Ms. Blige’s feelings about her divorce with Kendu Isaacs after 12 years of marriage.

Dennis Leupold-directed music video shows Ms. Blige’s powerful singing “Thick of It” in a gold-painted hall. You will see the queen in three different outfits: Black shorts and a Yankees cap, one with a fight fur coat and a dark leather dress.

A low-budget music video couldn’t justify the queen’s powerful voice and such beautiful lyrics. To be honest, it was quite disappointing to see Mary J. Blige lip-syncing during the whole video. The director could have hired two actors to play the role of Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaac and showed their last days of the divorce.

Ignoring the critic side, the queen’s face truly reflected pain as demanded by the song’s lyrics. So, this video may get some views. Otherwise, we were expecting something better coming out from her.

Watch: “Thick of It” By Mary J. Blige