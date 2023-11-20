Music Video Review: “Piece by Piece” by Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson confirmed a few weeks ago that her latest single “Piece by Piece” will be the title track for her upcoming album with the name title. The album will be released by RCA Records who sent the track officially to different radio stations. Yesterday, Kelly made it official by releasing a music video for her track. The music video was premiered through VEVO.

In the music video, Kelly seems at her very best as her singing seems full of emotion. The video shows her experiencing life with different women, helping her understand different feelings and emotions. You will also see a pregnant woman and her feelings for the unborn, a young mother feeling the emotional power of a hug from her little girl. The music video gives us a lot to ponder.

Kelly Clarkson has taken this chance to tell us more about relationships with her father and her baby girl. She doesn’t have a good relationship with her girl’s father and she tells us all about it in this music video. She never had a good relationship with him. Things went sour and they divorced each other. Kelly has been missing the warmth and his company on all important occasions of her life. This is all that Kelly talks about in this music video.

Although the music video is largely about the ‘bad’ relationship between the two people, Kelly also shows us the love she shares with her daughter. Both are happy together and her dad may not be there for her, Kelly has always been the best mother. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Piece by Piece” music video by Kelly Clarkson