Music Video Review: “Never Call Me” by Jhene Aiko [Two Different Music Videos]

Never been this surprised! Jhene Aiko premiered not ONE but TWO music videos for the same song. The song is titled “Never Call Me” and it features Kurupt. Both the music videos came out on YouTube at the same time. How could we possibly know that there are two official MVs? Jhene Aiko tweeted and told everyone about it. Otherwise, a lot of us bloggers weren’t gonna believe both videos to be ‘official’.

The song “Never Call Me” is a mid-tempo R&B single. It’s taken from Jhene Aiko’s recent album that came out last year. The album was titled “Trip”.

The first music video for “Never Call Me” shows us Jhene attending a funeral. The local is by the ocean and that’s probably Jhene’s old neighborhood. She will go around and take a tour of the place, remembering how she used to live there. The other music video, which is “Slauson Hills Edition”, also gives us an insight about Jhene Aiko’s life. You will see Dom Kennedy and Nipsey Hussle and others in the video. There is some footage that fans would want to cut and keep. Watch both the music videos for “Never Call Me” below. Don’t forget to let us know which music video you like the most out of these two music videos.

Watch Music Video “Never Call Me” by Jhene Aiko