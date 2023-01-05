Music Video Review: “Jet Black Heart” by 5 Seconds of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer has released its new music video for “Jet Black Heart”. The Australian pop punk boy band premiered the music video yesterday for its latest ballad “Jet Black Heart”. The single is from band’s latest studio album titled “Sounds Good Feels Good”.

The music video for “Jet Black Heart” has a different story from all the other MVs you watch these days. This is a fan-contributed music video. According to the description on YouTube, the band asked their fans to help them make this music video. Fans sent in responses and the band compiled those responses into a music video. It’s an experimental video and it looks promising.

The music video for “Jet Black Heart” is directed by Van Schelven. In the music video, you are going to see tons of 5SOS fans who look rather odd while singing the song and looking straight at the camera lens. But the video isn’t without the band boys as they make occasional appearances here and there. They act as a band in the video who is on a tour probably as they are seen checking out from a hotel and then playing music in a studio. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Jet Black Heart” by 5 Seconds of Summer