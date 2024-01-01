Music Video Review: “Echoes In Rain” by Enya

Enya has recently released her eight studio album. The album was released globally including the United States where it debuted in the Top 10. The album is titled “Dark Sky Island”. Before releasing her album, the Irish singer released a music video for “Echoes In Rain”. The music video is getting a lot of appreciation and helping Enya build a large fan base.

Enya’s MV for “Echoes In Rain” got spectacular visual treatment. If you have already seen her recently released clip “So I Could Find My Way”, you will quickly recognize similarities between the two. In this new MV, she is standing in front of a large orchestra and she is singing the track while dramatic lighting covers her. She is looking elegant and there is every reason why she shouldn’t get more following. Watch the music video below and be sure to leave a comment about the video. I saw this video yesterday and have been thinking about it since then.

Watch “Echoes In Rain” Music Video by Enya