Music Video Review: “100” by The Game ft. Drake

The Game has released a new music video through VEVO for his soulful and critically acclaimed single “100”. The Drake-assisted single is produced by Cardo and Johnny Juliano and it will be the included in his upcoming LP titled “The Documentary 2”. The album will make it to the stores later this year.

The Compton native choose his hometown to shot visuals for his single “100” where many fans were able to watch the shooting. Actually The Game started shooting the music video a week before he released the single. The Theo Skudra directed video looks just about perfect with The Game and Drake getting decent screen time. The music video is nearly 6 minutes long but it doesn’t bore even for a second.

The Game has been working with various top artists for his upcoming album. The artists who can possibly collaborate in the new album are Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Dr. Dre, and Future. We hope that The Game fans are going to love all the new music that they are going to listen in his upcoming album. Watch the music video below and let us know what you think of it in the comments after the video.

Watch Music Video “100” by The Game ft. Drake