Music Video Premier: “Low Life” Future & The Weeknd

Future has premiered official music video for his breakout single “Low Life”. This dark hip-hop record, featuring The Weeknd, is all about drugs, murder and stripping. The single is taken from his latest studio album “EVOL”.

The music video is directed by Zac Facts. It gets a rosy opening but soon turns into grim and dark video as we see the Future and The Weeknd rapping in some shady warehouse. The walls are covered in graffiti and the overall environment justifies song’s lyrics. And for those French Montana fans, he is also going to make a quick cameo in the video.

It seems like this is going to be a good year for Future. He recently made his Saturday Night Live (SNL) debut where he was accompanied by The Weeknd for live performance. He has now premiered a decent music video and his album is already doing good. In fact, it is now his third album in just seven months to top Billboard 200 chart. What else could you ask for? Watch the music video below.

Watch “Low Life” by Future ft. The Weeknd – Official Music Video