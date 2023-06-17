Miguel had a busy week as he released three new tracks from his upcoming studio album “Wildheart”. All the three tracks were released on the same day on iTunes by the L.A singer. But that’s not it. Miguel has also released a music video for his radio single “Coffee” during this week. The music video was premièred on VEVO.

“Coffee” is probably one of the sultriest songs released this year. The song doesn’t talk directly about sex but still it has the ‘thing’ about itself. Maybe it’s Miguel’s sexy voice that made the song the way it is. Even Kelly Clarkson said a few words about sultriness of this track.

The music video for “Coffee” is as good as it gets considering that both audio and video complement each other perfectly. Miguel is seen with his girlfriend in the opening scene taking a shower. Of course they are naked and looking at each other as if they are ready to fool around. Later in the video, they are shown in the bedroom rolling under the bed sheets with nothing on them except the fine white sheets. The music video looks awesome and sensual but it does remind us of Miley Cyrus’ video “Adore You” in many ways. But still, you are going to enjoy the music video. You can watch it below.

Watch Music Video “Coffee” by Miguel