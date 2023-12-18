Mimoza Delivers a Music Video For, “Love For Days”. Watch Here:

The Kosovan singer and songwriter, “Mimoza Shkodra”, better known by her stage name, “Mimoza” has shared a new song, “Love For Days”. The song was accompanied with a music video as well, directed by Marvin Ströter and Mimoza.

This new song, “Love For Days” sounds good. It is a European pop song which reminds us of EDM. It was co-written by Mimoza with “Clifford Goilo” and “Hillary Bernstein”.

Love For Days will appear on the Los Angeles based singer forthcoming debut EP. The EP is not given any title yet, and also the official releasing dates are not announced.

Let’s just talk about the visuals. The music video is like heart taking. It features the Kosovan singer rocking her laundry place. The music video unfolds and you will see her wearing a very well deserved crown, she will sing the song while sitting in the mirror and much more.

One thing, I wanted to tell you before you proceed to the video, you are just about to face a cuteness attack!

Watch the music video to the Momiza’s, “Love For Days”: