Michael Bublé Music Video for “Love You Anymore”.Watch Now:

The Canadian Singer and Songwriter, “Michael Bublé” has delivered official Music Video for the song, “Love You Anymore”.

The Song is a part of his upcoming album, “Love”. The album will be out on 16th of November 2018 and is a project of 11 songs and has guest appearances from Jazz Vocalist, Cécile McLorin Salvant and Loren Allred. You can Pre-order the album here.

Love You Anymore was co-written by Micheal with the American Singer-Songwriter Charlie Puth, who also contributed in the song with his background vocals.

The Song is now accompanied with the official music video which was released via YouTube. It was directed by Ben Mor.

The Video was shot at a beach and features the Canadian Singer himself and a lady. It shows Michael singing the song while wandering on the beach. I love the moment when the girl walks in that smoky area. What was that?

Watch The Official Music Video To Michael Bublé, “Love You Anymore”:

Michael Talked to the media about the song and he said,“The moment I first heard ‘Love You Anymore,’ I knew right away that I had to record it and put it on my new record. I can’t wait for my fans to hear it”.