Manila Killa Shares a Song, “All 2 U” Featuring Sara Skinner. Stream Here:

The Electronic Dance Music producer, “Manila Killa” has teamed up with the pop singer and songwriter, “Sara Skinner”. The duo has shared a new song titled, “All 2 U”.

All 2 You was written by “Zac Poor”, “Natalie Hawkins”, “Nicole Milar” and “Stephen Rezza”. It will be a part of Manila’s forthcoming EP.

The Washington based EDM producer talked to media about the song and said, “This is a big step in my journey as an artist because this is the last song I’ll be releasing that is part of a bigger project coming out next month.”

Back to the new song, the production sounds good somewhat. It possesses Sara’s soulful breathy vocals making the song a good one overall.

Listen to Manila Killa and Sara Skinner’s collaboration, “All 2 You”:

Manila has announced The 1993 Tour. He will be performing in the US coming April and June. You can buy your tickets and learn about the tout details by clicking here.