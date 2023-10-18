Major Lazer Teams Up With Trove Lo’s To Premiere, “Blow That Smoke”. Stream Now:

The American Electronic Dance Music Trio, “Major Lazer” has collaborated with the Swedish Singer and Songwriter, “Tove Lo” to release a new song titled, “Blow That Smoke”.

The track was first premiered exclusively on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Show and then after a moment the song was released publicly and is now available on digital platforms.

Here i need you to calm me down. I am clearly being mad at Major Lazer. Where were you guys? I am pretty sure that this song would have been killed everything if it was released in the summer. we are in the fall now… what made them release such a captivating Summer-song too late? Lucky you, Australia and Caribbean. LOL! They just got a welcome summer song.

OK! Coming to the song, It has simply got a lot in it. It’s Major Lazer’s so, obviously this song is a REASON to dance. LOL! It is a bit of Pop and most importantly, this song is making me go back to all the summer parties i have ever had. I can feel this song.

What about Trove Lo? Man! Have you ever heared her singing on a beat like this? She sounds sexier uttering lyrics like, “Blow that smoke and let me love that fire, i don’t need no memories, Bed is broken now I’m floating higher,

This madness so good for me”.

Listen To Major Lazer and Trove Lo’s New Song, “Blow That Smoke”: