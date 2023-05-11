Lou Reed Lou Reed
11 MAY

Single review: Luke Haines – ‘Lou Reed Lou Reed’

This short and simple song has the whiff of an internet record in the spirit of the Badger song coming across as little more than a repetition of the name of the now sadly deceased singer. But there’s something enjoyable about the retro rock sound that Luke Haines employs with hints of Goldfrapp and T-Rex and a dedication to the title, but also adjusting the style of the main hook to keep the interest going.

As a two minute oddity it’s enjoyable enough, and will stick in your head through its repetition.
(6.5/10)
