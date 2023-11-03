LSD Brings You a New Song, “Mountains”. Listen Here:

The Supergroup, “LSD” comes up with another catchy song, “Mountains”. This is the group’s fourth single release following recently released singles, “Genius”, “Audio” and “Thunderclouds”. Moreover they are going to release their debut album soon, in the start of 2019 which will be a project of 12 songs.

Mountains was written by the British Musician,”Labrinth”, the Australian Singer,”Sia” and the American Music Producer,”Diplo” and was produced by Diplo who has proved that bending the genres is not a problem for him and he is very good at it. No, not just I am saying this but the song says it all.

When I listened to the song for the very first time I was like, “What? a ballad from LSD?” But to my surprise, the songs turned in to a dancing anthem in the middle and then into a indie-rock melody. Haha, believe me, that’s how the song is. Give it a listen!

Listen To LSD’s New Song, “Mountains”:



So, Is there any doubt with SIA’s vocals? I mean she never misses any chance to surprise and please her fans and the Labrinth has delivered the best as well. I wonder what the upcoming album is gonna do? What do You think?