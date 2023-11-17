Loren Gray Premieres New Music Video, “Kick You Out”. Stream Now:

In case you don’t know Loren Gray, She is an American internet Personality who is known as her work on Youtube and Instagram and has 16.4 million followers as per this post.

The famous American Social Media Star joined music this year when she signed with the virgin records and debuted with her single, “My Story” under the Virgin Records.

Loren Gray has now come up with a new single titled, “Kick You Out” which is her second single of this year and her career. So, let’s wish her a great career ahead!

The American Record Producer and Singer, “ido zmishlany” helped Loren to produce this new song. Kick You Out is an upbeat song where Loren tries to forget someone. Yes, she wants to get out of the toxic relationship she had in the past and forget about it. She just don’t want to reminisce the things and move on.

The song is accompanied with a music video too which was directed by Jake Wilson. The video shows Loren messing up with her head and trying to forget about her ex-lover. Well, It just doesn’t feel good seeing someone doing things like tearing the snaps and breaking the photo-frames and that’s what Loren does. Move On Lady!

Watch The Music Video To Loren Gray’s, “Kick You Out”:



