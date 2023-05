A mid-tempo, piano-led ballad that has shades of a smattering of other songs, but ones that don’t immediately come to my head.

Fans of Bastille and the Killers will find a home in this merging of sounds that also crosses into the world of Snow Patrol, in particular ‘In The End’, mixed nearer the end with Soul Asylum and Editors.

It might lack the killer hook that would grab more people, but as a piece of emotive indie it does try and grab you.

(6/10)

Buy: Kiss-Hug-Makeup