Listen To The Shenna’s Song, “Hope You’re Happy”:

The American singer and songwriter, “Shenna Somsmieh” who is known professionally under her stage name, “Shenna” has shared a new song titled, “Hope You’re Happy”.

Shenna is currently working on her second EP, “Blue Memories” which is supposed to be released this year. She has not yet announced any exact dates for the release of the EP. But, we have got the first track off the upcoming EP in the form of this new song, “Hope You’re Happy”.

Well, guys truth be told, I don’t like the production of this new song. I think it MUST have been better than this. But, when it comes to the vocals, I must say, I love them.

So, if the song is good somewhat, then it is just because of the vocals. Stream Below!

Listen to the Shenna’s new song, “Hope You’re Happy”:

Shenna talked to the media about the song and said, “This song is about social media. I’m making references to social media terms like “follow me ” , “likes”, “trending” etc. It is basically about making others happy by constantly posting on social media but feeling like you’re losing a part of yourself.”