Listen To The Marina’s Song, “Orange Trees”:

The Welsh singer and songwriter, “Marina” has shared a new song titled, “Orange Trees”. She has shared an official music video for the song as well. It is a follow up to her last released song called, “Superstar”.

This new song, “Orange Trees” will appear on Marina’s upcoming fourth studio album called, “Love + Fear” releasing on 26th of April, 2019. And yes, Don’t call her “Marina And The Diamonds” after release of this upcoming album because shae has changed her name to be MARINA only.

Orange Trees features Marina’s lovely vocals but I don’t like the production very much. It should have been better maybe.

The music video sees Marina enjoying her time at a beach with her friends. She look absolutely stunning.

Watch the music video to Marina’s new song, “Orange Trees”:

The Welsh singer talked to the media about the sing and said, “I wrote this song about the island that my family and I are from in Greece. It’s called Lefkada and it’s my favourite place in the world… I always feel at peace there. Hope this song makes your summer even sweeter.”