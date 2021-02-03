Listen To The Ivory Layne’s Song, “Boy Loves Me”.

The Nashville Based singer-songwriter, “Ivory Layne” has shared a new song titled, “Boy Loves Me”. This is her first song under her new record label, “Justin Timberlake’s artist development company Villa 40”.

Boy Loves Me marks Ivory’s first official single release after 2018’s, “Committed” which produced great results for her.

Boy Loves Me was premiered exclusively on the Hollywood Life and is now available on digital platforms. Ivory wrote the song herself.

This new song possesses a soft melody, the production has been done great by Ivory and the London based record producer, “Liam Howe” who co-produced the song with her. Enjoy!

Listen to the Ivory Layne’s new song, “Boy Loves Me”:

Ivory Layne talked to the media about the song when she said, “I wrote ‘Boy Loves Me’ as a feminist love song; a piece where I could express the wonder of being a hopeful romantic without sacrificing my strength or independence as a woman”.