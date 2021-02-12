Listen To The Elohim’s Song, “TV”:

The American DJ and music producer, “Elohim” has shared a new song titled, “TV”. It was premiered via SoundCloud.

The song, “TV” is a follow up to the Elohim’s previously released music video for, “Buckets”. It will appear on her forthcoming album called, “From Michigan With Love” which is expected to be released on 15th of Febrary.

This new song, “TV” is included in GoDaddy’s brand campaign. Moreover, the GoDaddy’s new commercial video also featured Elohim on it. The video was released on 7th of February.

Listen to the Elohim’s new song, “Buckets”:

Watch the GoDaddy’s Commercial featuring Elohim:

Elohim talked to the media about the song and said, “I sat down at my dining room table late one night in august and typed into ableton ‘depressed as fuck’. i then started and finished what turned into ‘TV.’ As i sat there alone in my cabin, nothing but the sounds of the television and my writing, the song poured out of me”.