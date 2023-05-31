Listen to Rita Ora’s Single “Your Song”

Rita Ora’s new single is out. This new song is titled “Your Song” and it took three years for the diva to release this new single. Her last song “I Will Never Let You Down” came out three years earlier. Ever since Rita Ora has been delaying her next song. She has had multiple reasons everytime fans expected a song. But finally, it’s here and you can listen to it below.

This new song “Your Song” is written by Steve Mac and Ed Sheeran. Since Ed is Rita’s close friend, we could expect him to contribute more to Rita’s album. However, Ed being involved doesn’t mean that this song will have his imprints on it. He did only the writing and the song is purely Rita’s. It’s not a ballad but a midtempo pop song that also has some electric elements that make the song sound really cool.

This new song “Your Song” is Rita’s first single from her upcoming album. This will be her debut album in a way as she didn’t release her previous album in the USA. You can listen to this song below.

Listen to “Your Song” by Rita Ora