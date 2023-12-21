Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli have released a new song titled “Perfect Symphony”. This song is a remix of “Perfect”. It’s not the first remix we have heard from Ed Sheeran this year. Earlier, he released “Perfect” featuring Beyonce. But with this Italian orchestral remix, Ed has now decided to give us the taste of foreign remixes. You will hear Ed singing in Italian as well. So don’t miss this single and listen to it after the review.

The best thing about this song is that it features legendary singer Andrea Bocelli. This new version of “Perfect” made its way onto digital networks on Friday and it has been streaming on all platforms since then.

For those of you who find it easy to immerse themselves in music when it’s accompanied by a visual, Ed has a gift for you. With this remix, he also released a visual to support the song. In the video, you see Ed Sheeran recording “Perfect Symphony”. You will see Andrea Bocelli in the video as well. You can watch the video and listen to the song below.

Listen to “Perfect Symphony” by Ed Sheeran & Andrea Bocelli + Official Music Video