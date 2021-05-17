Listen to “Quarter Past Midnight” by Bastille

Bastille has premiered a new single titled “Quarter Past Midnight” on digital platforms today. This new single signals the arrival of Bastille’s third studio album. It’s expected to hit the stores during the last quarter of this year. The album will come out via EMI Records.

The song is about partying late night. Unlike what you hear all the time, this track isn’t going to focus on the ‘partying’ but what happens after such a party. How anxiety and regret takes over and dominates singer’s mood as soon as the party is over. It’s a true nighttime song and many of us can relate to it. It’s probably part of being away from the sun and living at the night. Anxiety seems like natural due to lack of sunlight but anyway that’s not Bastille’s take on this situation.

I like how Dan Smith, band’s lead vocalist, delivered this track. When he opens the track, you know it right away that he is here to slay. Give it a try below – stream it – and see if you like this new offering from Bastille. Don’t forget to leave us a comment afterwards.

Stream “Quarter Past Midnight” by Bastille